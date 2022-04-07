Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change, mental health services, a better education system: what marginalised young people told us needs to be fixed

By Peter Kelly, Professor of Education, Deakin University
James Goring, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Seth Brown, Lecturer in Education, RMIT University
We have interviewed more than 80 young people since the start of the pandemic, in an effort to better understand the concerns of many disengaged, marginalised and disadvantaged young people.The Conversation


