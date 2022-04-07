Climate change, mental health services, a better education system: what marginalised young people told us needs to be fixed
By Peter Kelly, Professor of Education, Deakin University
James Goring, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Seth Brown, Lecturer in Education, RMIT University
We have interviewed more than 80 young people since the start of the pandemic, in an effort to better understand the concerns of many disengaged, marginalised and disadvantaged young people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 7, 2022