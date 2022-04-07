Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo Jails 12 Activists as Repression Intensifies in the East

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From left to right: Lucha members Eric Sankara, Eddy Mupika, Elysé Lwatumba, Joël Kabunga, Dany Dimanja, Paluku Vihamba, Jeanpy Lufungula and Jireh Kabambi appear before the military court for the reading of their sentencing, April 1, 2022, Beni, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2022 Private © 2022 Private Last Friday, a military court in Beni, North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sentenced 12 activists from the citizen movement Lucha (Lutte pour le Changement or Struggle for Change) to one year in prison for having participated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


