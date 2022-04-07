Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond tougher trade sanctions: 3 more ways NZ can add to global pressure on Russia

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Defence Minister Peeni Henare may not have won Cabinet approval to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine, but the decision to apply 35% tariffs to all Russian imports is a clear sign the government knew its response to Russia’s war of aggression had to accelerate.

Global stability and security…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


