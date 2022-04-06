Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found a genetic link between routine blood test results and mental health disorders

By William Reay, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, The University of Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, Australia, University of Newcastle
Share this article
A new study shows connections between genetics, biomarkers in the blood, and mental disorders - opening new avenues to understand the causes of mental illness and find new treatments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As horrific evidence of massacres is uncovered in Ukraine, Russian propaganda gathers pace
~ A damning review of e-cigarettes shows vaping leads to smoking, the opposite of what supporters claim
~ NZ's health service is failing some communities: building a better national system requires local partnerships
~ 'Mum wanted to go to uni, but she didn't have the opportunity': what students who are first in their family to go to university say
~ Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel
~ Pandemic pain remains as Australia’s economic recovery leaves the poor behind
~ As borders reopen, can New Zealand reset from high volume to ‘high values’ tourism?
~ Volunteers are at the frontline of the refugee crisis: here's how we can help them do a better job
~ Belarus Blocks Human Rights Watch Website
~ What Elon Musk's US$3 billion Twitter deal means for him – and for social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter