'Mum wanted to go to uni, but she didn't have the opportunity': what students who are first in their family to go to university say
By Garth Stahl, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Sarah McDonald, Research Associate, University of South Australia
We conducted research with 48 first-in-family students over the course of three years as they made the transition from secondary school to university. Here’s what they told us about their experience.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 6, 2022