Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Blocks Human Rights Watch Website

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman uses her mobile phone in downtown Minsk on November 15, 2019. © 2019 Sergei GAPON / AFP via Getty Images On April 5, Belarus’s prosecutor general announced that Human Rights Watch’s website had been blocked, following an order by the Minsk City Prosecutor’s office. At the time of writing, Human Rights Watch had not received official notification providing grounds for this decision, nor did the announcement provide any reasoning. Nevertheless, access to the website now appears to be blocked in Belarus. Article 51.1 of Belarusian law “On Mass Media” tasks the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ As horrific evidence of massacres is uncovered in Ukraine, Russian propaganda gathers pace
~ A damning review of e-cigarettes shows vaping leads to smoking, the opposite of what supporters claim
~ We found a genetic link between routine blood test results and mental health disorders
~ NZ's health service is failing some communities: building a better national system requires local partnerships
~ 'Mum wanted to go to uni, but she didn't have the opportunity': what students who are first in their family to go to university say
~ Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel
~ Pandemic pain remains as Australia’s economic recovery leaves the poor behind
~ As borders reopen, can New Zealand reset from high volume to ‘high values’ tourism?
~ Volunteers are at the frontline of the refugee crisis: here's how we can help them do a better job
~ What Elon Musk's US$3 billion Twitter deal means for him – and for social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter