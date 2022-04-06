Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian Society Pushes for End to Stadium Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian women cheer during a 2022 World Cup qualifier soccer match at the Azadi (Freedom) Stadium in Tehran, Iran, October 10, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Iranian authorities once again prevented women and girls from entering a sports stadium. Iran’s football team played Lebanon in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match in the city of Mashhad last week. But authorities prevented dozens of women who had reportedly purchased tickets for from entering the stadium. Additionally, videos circulating on social media suggested that some women outside the stadium…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


