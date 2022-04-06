Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's no-fee school system can't undo inequality

By Suriamurthee Moonsamy Maistry, Professor, Commerce Education, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Share this article
A defining feature of South Africa is the level of inequality in almost all spheres of society. Nowhere is this more observable than in the schooling sector.

It’s not unusual to find wealthy schools, comparable to the best anywhere in the world, within 5km of poor schools. Some blame for this inequality can be attributed to the lingering effects of racially biased funding that favoured…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘The world’s perception of Ukraine has changed’ says singer from cult band Okean Elzy
~ Fanning the flames: How anger fuels violent crime in youth
~ Animals sleep, but little is known about how sharks do it
~ Lessons from the global South on how to counter harmful information
~ The South African ship that found Antarctica's Endurance wreck is vital for climate science
~ South Africa has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. But risks remain
~ Worrying insights from UN's first-ever assessment of water security in Africa
~ Brain charts: first comprehensive view of how the brain changes over a lifetime
~ Cameroon : Two journalists and an Equinox TV programme suspended
~ As international negotiations end in Jamaica, the threat of deep-sea mining hangs over the world's oceans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter