The South African ship that found Antarctica's Endurance wreck is vital for climate science

By Sarah Fawcett, Senior Lecturer, University of Cape Town
It was 1914 when the English explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton set sail on his Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition aboard a ship called Endurance. It was an ill-fated journey: the ship got trapped in the ice and eventually crushed by pack ice in 1915. It sank to the bottom of Antarctica’s Weddell Sea. (Shackleton and his entire crew survived the ordeal by escaping in smaller boats.)

It was difficult to believe…The Conversation


© The Conversation


