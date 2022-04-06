Tolerance.ca
How a poet and professor promotes racial understanding with lessons from history

By Quraysh Ali Lansana, Lecturer in Africana Studies and English, Oklahoma State University
Quraysh Ali Lansana is the director of the Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa, part of a nationwide, community-based initiative to “plan for and bring about transformational and sustainable change, and to address the historic and contemporary effects of racism.” He is also an author of 22 books in poetry, nonfiction, children’s literature and literary anthologies. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation. Answers have…The Conversation


