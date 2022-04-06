It's time for the Canada Infrastructure Bank to reclaim its public purpose
By Thomas Marois, Reader in Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
David McDonald, Professor, Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Susan Spronk, Associate Professor of International Development and Global Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Rather than underwriting private interests and the privatization of public services, the Canada Infrastructure Bank can build a better democratic institutional legacy.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 6, 2022