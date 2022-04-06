Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How China’s Authorities Aim to Control Tibetan Reincarnation

By Human Rights Watch
Despite draconian controls on the flow of information between Tibet and the outside world, word recently emerged of the death of an 86-year-old lama named Tulku Dawa in Lhasa, and attempts by the Chinese government to keep it secret. Click to expand Image Tulku Dawa. © Private Tulku Dawa had been arrested in May 2010 at his monastery, Shag Rongbo, in the Nagchu Municipality of northern Tibet, bordering Driru county, where protests erupted in late 2013 and were ruthlessly suppressed. Officials accused him of seeking guidance from the exiled Dalai Lama – leader of the Gelukpa school…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


