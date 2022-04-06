Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Traditional land burning is declining – here's why that's a problem

By Cathy Smith, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires, Environment and Society, Royal Holloway University of London
Jayalaxshmi Mistry, Professor of Environmental Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
Ol Perkins, PhD Candidate in Environmental Modelling, King's College London
Share this article
Greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb, and so you might expect more of Earth’s surface to be engulfed by fires each year. But satellite data shows that the reverse is true: the area of the world’s land burned by fires shrank in recent decades.

That might not be a good thing, though. Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook must explain how Feed bug made disinformation more visible
~ 100 years of the BBC: the rebels who reshaped broadcasting – and paid the price
~ Avocados may cut the risk of heart disease – new research
~ Will Smith: how films perpetuate the idea that women need saving
~ Your forgotten digital footprints could step on your job prospects - here's how to clean up
~ Just Stop Oil: how mediation between climate activists and police could help with escalating protests
~ Growing up in a city can harm your spatial skills – new research
~ India: Authorities must revoke arbitrary travel ban on Aakar Patel
~ Hong Kong: ‘Sedition’ arrests after clapping in court a new low for human rights
~ Time's up: why Australia has to quit stalling and wean itself off fossil fuels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter