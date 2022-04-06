Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

100 years of the BBC: the rebels who reshaped broadcasting – and paid the price

By Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol
In his 1941 book The Power Behind the Microphone, Peter Pendleton Eckersley, the BBC’s former chief engineer, described his “dream” for the future of radio and television:

I see the interior of a living-room … flush against the wall there is a translucent screen with numbered strips of lettering running across it. The lettering spells out titles which read like newspaper headlines. These are the titles describing the many different “broadcasting”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


