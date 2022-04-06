Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avocados may cut the risk of heart disease – new research

By Taibat (Tai) Ibitoye, Registered Dietitian and Doctoral Researcher, University of Reading
Share this article
Eating two or more servings of avocado a week may cut your risk of cardiovascular disease by 16%, according to a new study.

Researchers at Harvard University analysed data from two large US studies: the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study and the Nurses’ Health Study. Between 1986 and 2016, researchers followed more than 41,000 men from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (aged 40-75 years) and more than 68,000 women (aged 30-55 years) from the Nurses’ Health Study.

To take part…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook must explain how Feed bug made disinformation more visible
~ 100 years of the BBC: the rebels who reshaped broadcasting – and paid the price
~ Will Smith: how films perpetuate the idea that women need saving
~ Your forgotten digital footprints could step on your job prospects - here's how to clean up
~ Just Stop Oil: how mediation between climate activists and police could help with escalating protests
~ Growing up in a city can harm your spatial skills – new research
~ India: Authorities must revoke arbitrary travel ban on Aakar Patel
~ Hong Kong: ‘Sedition’ arrests after clapping in court a new low for human rights
~ Time's up: why Australia has to quit stalling and wean itself off fossil fuels
~ The spider that looks like bird poo – and other amazing (and gross) tricks animals deploy to survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter