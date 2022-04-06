Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just Stop Oil: how mediation between climate activists and police could help with escalating protests

By Mike Makin-Waite, ISRF Associated Academic, Independent Social Research Foundation
Share this article
Just Stop Oil activists have glued themselves to roads, climbed atop oil tankers and attached themselves to the goalposts of a Premier League football match. They demand that the government halt all new licences for fossil fuel projects, seeing this as a part of what’s needed to tackle the climate emergency.

At the same time, Extinction Rebellion (XR) has announced a new wave of protests beginning on April 9 2022. XR’s previous “rebellions” and separate efforts by


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook must explain how Feed bug made disinformation more visible
~ 100 years of the BBC: the rebels who reshaped broadcasting – and paid the price
~ Avocados may cut the risk of heart disease – new research
~ Will Smith: how films perpetuate the idea that women need saving
~ Your forgotten digital footprints could step on your job prospects - here's how to clean up
~ Growing up in a city can harm your spatial skills – new research
~ India: Authorities must revoke arbitrary travel ban on Aakar Patel
~ Hong Kong: ‘Sedition’ arrests after clapping in court a new low for human rights
~ Time's up: why Australia has to quit stalling and wean itself off fossil fuels
~ The spider that looks like bird poo – and other amazing (and gross) tricks animals deploy to survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter