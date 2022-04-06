Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities must revoke arbitrary travel ban on Aakar Patel

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Indian authorities must immediately lift the arbitrary travel ban imposed on Indian human rights activist and Chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel, Amnesty International said today. On Wednesday, Aakar Patel was on his way to attend multiple conferences on the use of social media for social and political change and the attacks on […] The post India: Authorities must revoke arbitrary travel ban on Aakar Patel appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Facebook must explain how Feed bug made disinformation more visible
~ 100 years of the BBC: the rebels who reshaped broadcasting – and paid the price
~ Avocados may cut the risk of heart disease – new research
~ Will Smith: how films perpetuate the idea that women need saving
~ Your forgotten digital footprints could step on your job prospects - here's how to clean up
~ Just Stop Oil: how mediation between climate activists and police could help with escalating protests
~ Growing up in a city can harm your spatial skills – new research
~ Hong Kong: ‘Sedition’ arrests after clapping in court a new low for human rights
~ Time's up: why Australia has to quit stalling and wean itself off fossil fuels
~ The spider that looks like bird poo – and other amazing (and gross) tricks animals deploy to survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter