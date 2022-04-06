Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The spider that looks like bird poo – and other amazing (and gross) tricks animals deploy to survive

By Romane H. Cristescu, Posdoc in Ecology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Animals do all sorts of disgusting things. While these gross behaviours might turn our stomachs, they’re often crucial to an animal’s survival.

I and my colleague Nic Gill have done the dirty work, and collected a bunch of unexpected facts about how these behaviours help animals live their best lives: making a home, finding mates and food, and surviving predators.

Our new book – titled Poo, Spew and other Gross Things Animals Do – is aimed at kids, but much of it will be news to adults, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


