Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twenty far-right activists convicted over July 5 attack on journalists

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Tbilisi City Court has convicted 20 far-right activists for the attacks on at least 53 media workers and others during the aborted Pride March in Tbilisi on 5 July 2021.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ On top of drastic emissions cuts, IPCC finds large-scale CO₂ removal from air will be "essential" to meeting targets
~ Philippines: Elections must be ‘game-changing’ moment for human rights
~ Ethiopia: Crimes Against Humanity in Western Tigray Zone
~ China: Treatment for Non-Covid Illnesses Denied
~ Voiceless and vulnerable, NZ's gig workers faced more risk with fewer protections during the pandemic
~ New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes
~ Guide to classics: the Tibetan Book of the Dead
~ Stay Woke reminded me of the importance of telling stories of injustice by those most affected by it
~ At 16, Australians can drive, work and apply for the army – so why can't they vote?
~ Fatigue after COVID is way more than just feeling tired. 5 tips on what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter