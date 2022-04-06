Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
At 16, Australians can drive, work and apply for the army – so why can't they vote?

By Faith Gordon, Associate Professor in Law, Australian National University
Judith Bessant, Professor in School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Susan M Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health, The University of Melbourne
Young people are growing up in the shadow of a climate crisis and global conflict, amid sky-high housing costs and a precarious economy. For decades, government spending and policies have also been skewed in favour of older people. Yet in Australia, young people don’t get to vote until they are 18.

While the idea of lowering the voting age has come up before, there is now renewed interest in allowing 16-year-olds to vote at the state and territory levels.

We need the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


