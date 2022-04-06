Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Treatment for Non-Covid Illnesses Denied

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People in PPE load groceries off a truck before distributing them to locals under the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, April 5, 2022. © 2022 FeatureChina via AP Images (New York, April 6, 2022) – The Chinese government should respect the right to health and other basic rights in its response to the Covid-19 surge in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities in Shanghai have imposed draconian lockdown measures since March 2022 that have significantly impeded people’s access to health care, food, and other life necessities. An unknown number of people…


