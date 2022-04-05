Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian refugees might not return home, even long after the war eventually ends

By Sandra Joireman, Weinstein Chair of International Studies, Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Even once the war in Ukraine ends, the millions of people who fled from their homes might not be quick to return. The faster the war ends, the more likely it is they will go back.The Conversation


