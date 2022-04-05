Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China is gunning for supremacy in the global green hydrogen race. Will it shatter Australia's dreams?

By Hongzhang Xu, PhD Candidate/Research Associate, Australian National University
This week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns global warming is headed for dangerous levels unless greenhouse gas emissions halve this decade. This cannot be achieved without a huge effort from China, the world’s biggest emitter.

The IPCC says limiting global warming will require, among other measures, a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use and deploying alternative fuels such as hydrogen.

China is responsible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


