Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities
By Alpha Abebe, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Humanities, McMaster University
Rhonda C. George, Researcher, Faculty of Humanities, McMaster University
While policy organizations publicly claim that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many fail to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 5, 2022