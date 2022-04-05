Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

By Alpha Abebe, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Humanities, McMaster University
Rhonda C. George, Researcher, Faculty of Humanities, McMaster University
While policy organizations publicly claim that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many fail to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say.The Conversation


