Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes

By Sara Walker, Professor of Energy, Newcastle University
Energy prices in the UK have soared thanks to a big rise in the price cap for domestic customers set by regulator Ofgem. This follows a smaller increase in the price cap in October 2021.

The NGO National Energy Action estimates that 16% of UK homes were already in fuel poverty, and with the price cap rise this will jump to a whopping 24% – almost a quarter of all households unable to adequately heat their homes. That’s 6.5 million households, staggering for a developed country.

