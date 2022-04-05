Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it makes good business sense for your employer to look after your mental health

By Claire de Oliveira, Reader in Health Economics, University of York
Share this article
In any given year, about one in five people will experience a mental health problem or illness. Fortunately, many employers have gradually come to realise that supporting mental health in the workplace is an important part of their role.

This makes sense not just for reasons of your own wellbeing as an employee. There is clear evidence, for example, that poor mental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Any plans to dim the Sun and cool the Earth must be led by those most affected by climate change
~ Traditional fire use is declining globally – here's why that's a problem
~ Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes
~ Ukraine: Russia boasts of its precision missiles – so why are hospitals being destroyed?
~ South African soul star Simphiwe Dana's new show is about healing
~ How legal hunting supports African rhino conservation
~ South Africa has had lots of rain and most dams are full, but water crisis threat persists
~ 3D printing offers African countries an advantage in manufacturing
~ How multinationals avoid taxes in Africa and what should change
~ Hungary: election triumph for Viktor Orbán is a warning to progressive parties seeking a marriage of convenience with the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter