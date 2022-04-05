Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has had lots of rain and most dams are full, but water crisis threat persists

By Anja du Plessis, Senior Lecturer and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Share this article
Most parts of South Africa, specifically its summer rainfall areas, have received above average rainfall since October 2021. This has led to an increase in the country’s national average water levels.

The total percentage of water stored in reservoirs nationally rose from 84.6% in mid-December 2021 to 88.7% at the end of the year. By mid March in 2022, the national average was 94% compared to 85% for the same…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Any plans to dim the Sun and cool the Earth must be led by those most affected by climate change
~ Traditional fire use is declining globally – here's why that's a problem
~ Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes
~ Why it makes good business sense for your employer to look after your mental health
~ Ukraine: Russia boasts of its precision missiles – so why are hospitals being destroyed?
~ South African soul star Simphiwe Dana's new show is about healing
~ How legal hunting supports African rhino conservation
~ 3D printing offers African countries an advantage in manufacturing
~ How multinationals avoid taxes in Africa and what should change
~ Hungary: election triumph for Viktor Orbán is a warning to progressive parties seeking a marriage of convenience with the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter