Hungary: election triumph for Viktor Orbán is a warning to progressive parties seeking a marriage of convenience with the far right
By Felipe G. Santos, Postdoctoral Fellow in Sociology, City, University of London
Dan Mercea, Reader, City, University of London
Hungary’s ultra-conservative prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has preserved his two-thirds super majority in the country’s parliamentary elections. Orbán faced a coalition of six major opposition parties, who made the historic decision to run together under the United for Hungary coalition.
Participating parties spanned the political spectrum, including the green LMP (Magyarország Zöld Pártja), the social-democratic MZSP (Magyar Szocialista Párt) and DK (Demokratikus Koalíció), the liberal Momentum, and the far right Jobbik party. The results of the election serve as a lesson on why opposition…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 5, 2022