Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: election triumph for Viktor Orbán is a warning to progressive parties seeking a marriage of convenience with the far right

By Felipe G. Santos, Postdoctoral Fellow in Sociology, City, University of London
Dan Mercea, Reader, City, University of London
Share this article
Hungary’s ultra-conservative prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has preserved his two-thirds super majority in the country’s parliamentary elections. Orbán faced a coalition of six major opposition parties, who made the historic decision to run together under the United for Hungary coalition.

Participating parties spanned the political spectrum, including the green LMP (Magyarország Zöld Pártja), the social-democratic MZSP (Magyar Szocialista Párt) and DK (Demokratikus Koalíció), the liberal Momentum, and the far right Jobbik party. The results of the election serve as a lesson on why opposition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Any plans to dim the Sun and cool the Earth must be led by those most affected by climate change
~ Traditional fire use is declining globally – here's why that's a problem
~ Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes
~ Why it makes good business sense for your employer to look after your mental health
~ Ukraine: Russia boasts of its precision missiles – so why are hospitals being destroyed?
~ South African soul star Simphiwe Dana's new show is about healing
~ How legal hunting supports African rhino conservation
~ South Africa has had lots of rain and most dams are full, but water crisis threat persists
~ 3D printing offers African countries an advantage in manufacturing
~ How multinationals avoid taxes in Africa and what should change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter