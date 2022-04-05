Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Report Shows Climate Crisis Solutions Exist but Action Is Lacking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image "Fridays for Future" protests the climate crisis on Global Climate Strike day at a rally in New York, NY, on March 25, 2022. © 2022 Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa via AP Images This week, the world’s leading scientific body on climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released a damning report that underscores the urgent need to hold high-emitting governments and corporations accountable for reducing greenhouse gas emissions as needed to prevent devastating climate harms. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres did not mince words…


© Human Rights Watch -


