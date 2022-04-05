Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A history of Easter feasts and why the English breakfast might be medieval

By Giles Gasper, Professor in High Medieval History, Durham University
Share this article
Easter is the principal festival of the Christian year. Both Easter and its long prelude Lent have traditions associated with food. Lent is traditionally a time of giving up food, especially meat and dairy. Easter is, by contrast, a feast.

Versions of simnels (high-quality bread), decorated eggs, pancakes, and roast lamb can all be found in medieval…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ No fault divorce: how the new law will reduce family conflict
~ People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white
~ How the 'test to treat' initiative aims to get ahead of the next wave of COVID-19
~ The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19
~ Planting mixes of flowers around farm fields helps keep bees healthy
~ Putin is staking his political future on victory in Ukraine – and has little incentive to make peace
~ Using lies and disinformation, Putin and his team have been building the case for a Ukraine invasion for 14 years
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson and the color blind society of Martin Luther King Jr.
~ Har Gobind Khorana: The chemist who cracked DNA's code and made the first artificial gene was born into poverty 100 years ago in an Indian village
~ Why Russia has put the rouble on a gold standard – but it's unlikely to last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter