The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19
By Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Timothy Callaghan, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Managment, School of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Many COVID-19 vaccination campaigns encourage doctors to serve as a trusted source of vaccine information. But certain vaccine-hesitant providers may stymie these efforts.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 5, 2022