Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19

By Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Timothy Callaghan, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Managment, School of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Share this article
Many COVID-19 vaccination campaigns encourage doctors to serve as a trusted source of vaccine information. But certain vaccine-hesitant providers may stymie these efforts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A history of Easter feasts and why the English breakfast might be medieval
~ No fault divorce: how the new law will reduce family conflict
~ People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white
~ How the 'test to treat' initiative aims to get ahead of the next wave of COVID-19
~ Planting mixes of flowers around farm fields helps keep bees healthy
~ Putin is staking his political future on victory in Ukraine – and has little incentive to make peace
~ Using lies and disinformation, Putin and his team have been building the case for a Ukraine invasion for 14 years
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson and the color blind society of Martin Luther King Jr.
~ Har Gobind Khorana: The chemist who cracked DNA's code and made the first artificial gene was born into poverty 100 years ago in an Indian village
~ Why Russia has put the rouble on a gold standard – but it's unlikely to last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter