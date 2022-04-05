Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Don't shove us off like we're rubbish': what people with intellectual disability told us about their local community

By Phillippa Carnemolla, Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney
People with intellectual disability told us they want better transport, employment and better maintained public toilets and pedestrian crossings. But many said their opinions were rarely sought.The Conversation


