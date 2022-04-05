Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF/Sri Lanka: Address Economic Rights, Corruption in Loans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankans wait in line with their empty gas cylinders near a gas shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 1, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP (Washington, DC) – Any future International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in Sri Lanka should protect the human rights of low-income people, and address corruption and entrenched obstacles to the rule of law, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the IMF. The economic crisis in the country has caused acute shortages of essential goods including medicines, a crippling lack of fuel and electricity, spiralling inflation,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


