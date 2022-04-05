Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Massacre by Army, Foreign Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2013 Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – Malian armed forces and associated foreign soldiers allegedly summarily executed an estimated 300 civilian men, some of them suspected Islamist fighters, in the central Malian town of Moura in late March 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The men were among those detained during a military operation that began on March 27. The incident is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali’s decade-long armed conflict. Human Rights Watch investigations revealed that over the course of several days in late March, Malian army forces and…


