Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Simulating Earth's changing climate: why some models exaggerate future warming

By Olaf Morgenstern, Principal Scientist -- Atmosphere and Climate, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Share this article
The current estimate is that Earth would warm by 1.5℃ to 4.5℃ if emissions were to double on pre-industrial levels. The range has remained stubbornly wide, despite improved climate modelling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ IMF/Sri Lanka: Address Economic Rights, Corruption in Loans
~ Racism at work: a call to anti-racist action for Australian organisations
~ What are war crimes? 3 essential reads on atrocities in Ukraine and the likelihood of prosecuting Putin
~ What the invasion of Ukraine means for the IPCC’s latest climate change report
~ Could better regulation reconcile trading and ethics?
~ Preselection and parachuting candidates: 3 reasons parties override their local branch members, despite the costs
~ 'Kafkaesque' true stories of ordinary people: inside the first days of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China
~ Fixed or variable mortgage? The choice of home loan isn't as simple as you might think
~ How do planets form? A 'baby Jupiter' hundreds of light-years away offers new clues
~ 'I now pronounce you man ... and horse': the best and most bizarre stories from 35 years of Bold and the Beautiful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter