Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the invasion of Ukraine means for the IPCC’s latest climate change report

By Myles Allen, Professor of Geosystem Science, Director of Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
Hugh Helferty, Adjunct Faculty, Department of Chemistry, Queen's University, Ontario
The UN’s new IPCC report on the mitigation of climate change says that immediate and deep emissions reductions are needed to limit global warming, along with removing carbon dioxide back out of the air in future. Meanwhile, the world’s governments are urging fossil fuel companies to drill for more oil and gas as fast as possible to make up for sanctions on Russia. What on earth is going on?

The job of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) is not to conduct research or to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


