Fixed or variable mortgage? The choice of home loan isn't as simple as you might think

By Kevin Davis, Emeritus Professor of Finance, The University of Melbourne
In times like these, when there is great uncertainty about what will happen to interest rates, borrowers get lots of advice about whether to go fixed or variable. Unfortunately, a lot of it is not well founded.

For example, anyone who tells you to lock a fixed rate mortgage now before rates rise, is basically talking rubbish.

The idea it would necessarily result in you paying less interest over the life of the loan is wrong.

With minor exceptions, banks set their fixed rates based on their expectations of future changes in interest rates. They have armies of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


