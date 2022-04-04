Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

What will the fuel excise cut save you? Not as much as the Treasurer says

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling, University of Canberra
Josh Frydenberg says halving the fuel excise will save a family with two cars $700. Our calculations show for most households it will be less.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


