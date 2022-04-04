Species on the move: 4 ways conservation can adapt in an era of climate change
By Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Elaine (Lan Yin) Hsiao, Assistant Professor, School of Peace and Conflict Studies, Kent State University
Richard Matthew, Professor, Urban Planning and Public Policy, University of California, Irvine
As climate change and other conflicts put humans and other species on the move — and sometimes in conflict — we need to rethink the way we approach conservation.
- Monday, April 4, 2022