Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viktor Orbán: Hungary's controversial authoritarian prime minister secures yet another term in national election

By Umut Korkut, Professor in International Politics, Glasgow Caledonian University
Having held power continuously since 2010, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is the longest serving prime minister in Europe. Now, as the dust settles on the latest election, he is beginning yet another four-year term.

Orbán faced down a challenge from a six party-strong opposition during the election campaign to hold on to his two-thirds super majority in parliament. His efforts to shore up power in recent years have once again delivered the vast majority of parliamentary seats to his Fidesz party.

Orbán is still the most successful politician in Hungary even if he owes that success…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


