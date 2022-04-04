Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you really wouldn't want to have blue blood

By Aimee Pinnington, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science, Staffordshire University
Blood is red and there is no debating that, right? Wrong. Crabs, lobsters, spiders and octopuses all have blue blood. There are even tales of the blue people of Kentucky.

The term “blue blood” has been used since 1811 to describe royal families and the nobility. Having pale skin was once…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


