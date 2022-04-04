Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future
By David Donovan, Associate Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of Tennessee
Livia Casali, Assistant Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of Tennessee
In January 2022, the JET fusion experiment produced more power over a longer period of time than any past attempt. Two physicists explain the engineering advancements that made the result possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 4, 2022