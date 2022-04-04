Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Jailing Immigration Detainees Infringes on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Ottawa) – Canada’s practice of incarcerating immigration detainees in provincial jails is inconsistent with international human rights standards, and jail conditions potentially breach federal-provincial immigration detention contracts, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The groups released a legal memorandum about the practice, today, on Canada’s Refugee Rights Day. The federal-provincial contracts, which are not public but were obtained through access to information requests, obligate the provinces to provide just and humane treatment to immigration detainees in provincial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ‘Nothing left in the tank’: resigning Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein deserves credit on COVID and economics
~ Viktor Orbán: Hungary's controversial authoritarian prime minister secures yet another term in national election
~ Ukraine war: inside the complex web of Russia's warring intelligence agencies
~ Why you really wouldn't want to have blue blood
~ What is a dwarf planet?
~ Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future
~ Humanitarian aid workers need security, rights and better pay
~ Amazon, Starbucks and the sparking of a new American union movement
~ Reliable death tolls from the Ukraine war are hard to come by – the result of undercounts and manipulation
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson set for historic Supreme Court confirmation vote: 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter