Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media platforms in Sri Lanka briefly restricted amidst curfew and protests

By Rezwan
Share this article
Social media platforms in Sri Lanka, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Viber, have been restored after a 16-hour ban imposed to quell anti-government protests amidst the ongoing economic crisis.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process – 5 essential reads
~ With COVID cases still in the thousands, why are some so keen to ditch the things that kept New Zealand safe?
~ Australia has committed $1.6 billion to help research projects become commercialised. Here's what the money will do
~ IMF: Prioritize Social Protection in Egypt Loan Talks
~ Migrants, Asylum Seekers Locked Up in Ukraine
~ EU: Press Vietnam to Improve Rights Record
~ Bangladesh: New Restrictions on Rohingya Camps
~ Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine
~ 3 things Indonesia needs to ensure the transparency of its emission trading scheme
~ Coalition and Greens gain in post-budget Newspoll as an Ipsos poll gives Labor a large lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter