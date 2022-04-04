Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With COVID cases still in the thousands, why are some so keen to ditch the things that kept New Zealand safe?

By Dougal Sutherland, Clinical Psychologist, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The public health mandates are relaxing, but a number of New Zealanders are going further, ditching masks despite the ongoing pandemic. What is driving the rush back to ‘normal’?The Conversation


