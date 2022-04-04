Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migrants, Asylum Seekers Locked Up in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Zhuravychi Migrant Accommodation Center. © 2022 Global Detention Project (Berlin) – Scores of migrants who had been arbitrarily detained in Ukraine remain locked up there and are at heightened risk amid the hostilities, including military activity in the vicinity, Human Rights Watch said today. Ukrainian authorities should immediately release migrants and asylum seekers detained due to their migration status and allow them to reach safety in Poland. “Migrants and asylum seekers are currently locked up in the middle of a war zone and justifiably terrified,” said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


