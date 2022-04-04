Tolerance.ca
EU: Press Vietnam to Improve Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese Political Detainees and Prisoners, from upper left: Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Thi Tam, Trinh Ba Phuong, Pham Doan Trang, Le Trong Hung; lower left: Nguyen Tuong Thuy, Nguyen Thuy Hanh, Pham Chi Thanh, Do Nam Trung, Can Thi Theu and Trinh Ba Tu.  © 2021 Private (Brussels) – The European Union should call on Vietnam to comply with its human rights obligations, end its crackdown on activists, and release all political prisoners, Human Rights Watch said today. A bilateral human rights dialogue between the EU and Vietnam is scheduled to be held in Brussels on April…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


