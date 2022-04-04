Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 things Indonesia needs to ensure the transparency of its emission trading scheme

By Fikri Muhammad, Senior Analyst (Economics and Governance), ClimateWorks Australia
Mei Zi Tan, Senior Analyst, ClimateWorks Australia
Share this article
What should be done to enhance Indonesia’s emission trading scheme’s accountability? We list three points to consider to further enhance the scheme’s transparency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process – 5 essential reads
~ Social media platforms in Sri Lanka briefly restricted amidst curfew and protests
~ With COVID cases still in the thousands, why are some so keen to ditch the things that kept New Zealand safe?
~ Australia has committed $1.6 billion to help research projects become commercialised. Here's what the money will do
~ IMF: Prioritize Social Protection in Egypt Loan Talks
~ Migrants, Asylum Seekers Locked Up in Ukraine
~ EU: Press Vietnam to Improve Rights Record
~ Bangladesh: New Restrictions on Rohingya Camps
~ Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine
~ Coalition and Greens gain in post-budget Newspoll as an Ipsos poll gives Labor a large lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter