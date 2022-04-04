Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: New Restrictions on Rohingya Camps

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees lie on a razed shop demolished by authorities in the Kutupalong camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, December 10, 2021.  © 2021 Tanbir Miraj/AFP via Getty (New York) – Bangladesh authorities have, in recent months, intensified their restrictions on Rohingya refugees’ livelihoods, movement, and education, Human Rights Watch said today. Officials have arbitrarily destroyed thousands of shops while imposing new obstacles on travel within the camps in Cox’s Bazar, denying the Rohingya the ability to live freely and independently. Bangladesh authorities should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Social media platforms in Sri Lanka briefly restricted amidst curfew and protests
~ With COVID cases still in the thousands, why are some so keen to ditch the things that kept New Zealand safe?
~ Australia has committed $1.6 billion to help research projects become commercialised. Here's what the money will do
~ IMF: Prioritize Social Protection in Egypt Loan Talks
~ Migrants, Asylum Seekers Locked Up in Ukraine
~ EU: Press Vietnam to Improve Rights Record
~ Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine
~ 3 things Indonesia needs to ensure the transparency of its emission trading scheme
~ Coalition and Greens gain in post-budget Newspoll as an Ipsos poll gives Labor a large lead
~ Anger, grief and gradual insight in Sian Prior's memoir Childless
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter