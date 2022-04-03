Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stolen real estate — like blood diamonds — is funding deadly conflicts

By Jon Unruh, Professor, Geography Department, McGill University
Share this article
A new form of conflict resource is real estate — the farms, houses, apartment buildings, villages, towns and cities of any country. Real estate trafficking has a big impact on civilian populations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada: An invader, warrior, peacekeeper and arms supplier in conflicts near and far
~ How Québec's abandoned logging roads are damaging lakes, rivers and streams — and putting wildlife at risk
~ Creative sentencing improves workplace safety: Why don't we use it more?
~ As a former elite gymnast, I know sport needs a cultural shift to ensure athlete safety
~ Close to home: The Canadian far right, COVID-19 and social media
~ Labor ahead 54-46% in post-budget Newspoll, as Morrison rejects claims of racist tactics in his preselection fight
~ Ukraine: Apparent War Crimes in Russia-Controlled Areas
~ How Senegal decolonised diplomacy -- starting with Kennedy and Senghor
~ Rising vigilantism: South Africa is reaping the fruits of misrule
~ Labor's plans for aged care are targeted but fall short of what's needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter